Advisory Research Inc. Sells 34,938 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
Shares of SMR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.85.
Insider Activity
NuScale Power Profile
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
