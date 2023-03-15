Advisory Research Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Stories

