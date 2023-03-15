Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in February

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 666.3 days.

Adyen Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,467.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,477.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,433.20. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $2,200.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADYYF. KeyCorp cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,280.00.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America; Asia-Pacific; and Latin America.

