Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEDFF stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

