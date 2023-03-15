Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aedifica Price Performance
AEDFF stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
About Aedifica
Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aedifica (AEDFF)
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- Nordstrom’s 35% Off Sale Puts the Stock on the Bargain Rack
- How Did Macy’s Buck the Retail Trend and Raise 2023 Forecasts?
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.