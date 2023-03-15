Agiliti, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agiliti in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,353.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $74,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,353.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $371,310. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

