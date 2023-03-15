Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

