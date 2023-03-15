Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Aimia has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

