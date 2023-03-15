Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $285.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.86 and a 200 day moving average of $281.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.43 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

