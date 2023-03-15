Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 349 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,828.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 336 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.44 per share, with a total value of $25,011.84.

On Tuesday, March 7th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.24.

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton bought 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

