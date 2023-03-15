Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

Akumin Trading Up 13.9 %

AKU stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akumin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akumin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

