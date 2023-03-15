Akumin (AKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.
Akumin Stock Up 15.4 %
AKU stock opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.
About Akumin
