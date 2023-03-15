Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 3,500 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALK opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

