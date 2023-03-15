Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

