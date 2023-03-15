Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
