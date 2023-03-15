Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

