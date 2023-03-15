Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Alight in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
ALIT stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
