Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

