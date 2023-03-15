Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

