Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $63.37.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

