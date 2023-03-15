Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 8,078 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

