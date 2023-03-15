Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUNW has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Sunworks Trading Down 2.4 %

Sunworks Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Sunworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.