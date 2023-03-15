Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,745 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $124.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.