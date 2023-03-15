Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,102,000 after buying an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after buying an additional 2,868,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Match Group stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

