Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,523 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

