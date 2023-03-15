Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $177,406,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on PATH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.