Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

BHR stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.65 million, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

