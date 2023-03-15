Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 252,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

