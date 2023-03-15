Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $440,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Guggenheim began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

