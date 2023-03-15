Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $449,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 20.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Doximity by 145.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Doximity Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

