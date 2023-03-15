Altice USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Altice USA in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

ATUS stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altice USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

