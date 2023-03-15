American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $5.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

American Well Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $2.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $691.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,298 shares of company stock valued at $676,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

