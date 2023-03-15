AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AmeriCann Stock Performance

Shares of AmeriCann stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. AmeriCann has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

