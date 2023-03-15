Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,507,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 2,234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMFPF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplifon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

AMFPF opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

