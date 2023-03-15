Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amundi Price Performance

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.91) to €63.60 ($68.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amundi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

