Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.4 %
Shares of AMLX stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
