Analysts Offer Predictions for Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.10 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 222,093 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

