Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Immunocore Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Immunocore by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

