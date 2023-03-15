Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $112.33

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

