Analysts Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $25.00

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 558,842 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $17.25 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

