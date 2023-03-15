Analysts Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $52.52

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.80. Futu has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

