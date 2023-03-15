Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT at $116.20

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

