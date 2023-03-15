Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $118.14

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,146,000 after buying an additional 211,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,961,000 after buying an additional 134,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

