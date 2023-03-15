Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $115.00

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $85.44 on Friday. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.