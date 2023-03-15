Analyzing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 234.84 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -3.52 Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.38 $3.86 million $1.03 15.88

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Air and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23% Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 216.64%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.37%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

