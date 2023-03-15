AngloGold Ashanti Limited Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:AU opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

