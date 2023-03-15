ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 117.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $308.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.