Anulika Ajufo Acquires 958 Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Anulika Ajufo purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,087 ($25.44) per share, with a total value of £19,993.46 ($24,367.41).
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
Shares of LON HVPE opened at GBX 2,045 ($24.92) on Wednesday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,986.11 ($24.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,663.99 ($32.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,198.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,216.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
