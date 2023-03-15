Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:AIRC opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
