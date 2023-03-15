AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of AptarGroup worth $74,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after acquiring an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after buying an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.