Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Apyx Medical Stock Up 1.4 %
APYX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.29. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
