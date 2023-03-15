Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

APYX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.29. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APYX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apyx Medical

About Apyx Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

