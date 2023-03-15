Aqua Metals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aqua Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other news, Director David Kanen bought 283,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,830.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,210,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 279,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

